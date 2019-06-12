The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:

Civil Cases over $10, 000

June 3

American Express National Bank vs Nick Noble, breach of agreement

Discover Bank vs Janie Glendenning, breach of agreement

Alliancehealth Ponca City vs Kevin LeeRoy Lawson Jr., suit on account

June 6

Ally Bank vs Jessica M. Hill and Chance T. Herren, replevin

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs Bobby Dean Hamilton Jr. and Natalie Jeanne Hamilton, replevin

First United Bank and Trust Co. vs Anthony Beaman, Shelly Beaman, The Crossing at Skiatook Association, Jane Doe as occupant of the premises and John Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure

June 7

American Farmers and Ranchers MU vs David M. Long, Piper Long and John Hendrix, declaratory judgment

Divorces

June 3

Dawn Marie Iron vs Floyd David Iron

June 5

Donna Hardy McGonigal vs Danny Lloyd McGonigal

June 6

Kathy Renee Williams vs Cecil Jospeh Williams

June 7

Mary Margaret Marsh vs Harry Lee Marsh

Marriages

June 5

Kanita Dawn Shannon, Amarillo Tex. with Nathan Gean Tinsley, Amarillo Tex.