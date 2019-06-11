Ardmore

Harlene Hawley, 82, Ardmore, retired, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)

Clarence Everett Roberts, 62, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home. Services are pending from Kirk Funeral Home. (KIRK)

Jack Nathaniel McDonald, 87, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)

Wilson

Gary E. Parrish, 69, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Services are pending. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)

Dixie

Donald "Donnie" Lee Weatherford, 63, welder, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dixie Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)

Tishomingo

Jimmy Eugene McCarthick, 83, contractor, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time. (DeArman-Clark)

Helen Loraine Scribner, 67, of Coleman, housewife, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Trinity Life Church, Kenefic, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)

Evelena Teel, 92, of Pauls Valley, licensed nurse, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Assembly of God, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)