A year ago, U-Haul began moving trucks and trailers to its new site at the former Shawnee Kmart location, 2327 N. Harrison.

Kmart closed the longtime store in October 2017, and the eight-acre site was purchased in 2018 so U-Haul could refurbish the 84,000 square-foot building into a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, which is now in full operation, complete with its own Horse in the City.