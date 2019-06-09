While making the transition into adulthood, the word summer no longer involves sleeping in, pool days or popsicles. Instead, it’s more along the lines of jobs, internships and summer classes.

Sarah Johnson, Ardmore Young Professionals program manager, has hosted an event for area summer interns of Ardmore for about four years now, but she added a new wrinkle for 2019.

This year included a progressive dinner through downtown Ardmore.

“It is something that we’ve done in the past, but as a scavenger hunt,” Johnson said. “We wanted to go to different restaurants this year because it is a good way to partner with our industry leaders here in town and get their interns out to see what Ardmore has to offer.

“We chose Casa Romo, Edamame, Mill Street Tavern, and Cafe Alley as part of our dinner. We really wanted to move them around places downtown that they normally wouldn’t end up,” Johnson said.

This year, they had to split the event into two separate meetings because there were too many people to fit into one session.

“There were quite a few local interns from Noble, Michelin, Valero, EJ, and The Ardmoreite. This is a great event that has grown every year, and I hope it continues to get bigger,” Johnson said.

For the summer interns working for the Noble Reseach Institute, home can be pretty far away.

“I am glad I get the chance to do this. By the end of the summer I wish that I can get more research experience that is relative to real world producers,” Taylor McAtee, Noble agriculture scholar said.

McAtee is currently a university student in Kansas.

“I hope to decide if research is right for me, and to see if it’s what I want to do. My goal from this participation with Noble is to gain a broader understanding of the scale of agriculture,” Amber Oerly, Missouri resident and Noble agriculture scholar added.

In the fall, both will return to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. but their summer will be spent in the labs at the Noble Foundation.

Camille Carey is from Texas, and she attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She too is an agriculture scholar working at Noble this summer.

“I just want to know how my work will affect producers,” Carey said.

When summer rolls around, any company that has one or 20 interns is welcome to join this entertaining event.

“We would love to hear from them, and grow this program even more,” Johnson said.

