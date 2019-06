Connie and Charley Rutherford of Shawnee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a trip to Montana.

They were married June 7, 1969, in Shawnee.

They are both retired.

Their children are Christy Rutherford of Shawnee and Jill and Mike Keiper of Dallas, Texas.