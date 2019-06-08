Two of three defendants charged in a Lincoln County homicide have entered pleas to amended manslaughter counts and been sentenced following court hearings this week, with the third defendant set for a jury trial on a murder charge in October.

Court records show all three are charged in the death of Donald Coleman, 66, of Stroud.

Waylon Eric Whitlow, 44, of Weleetka, and Deirdre Joconfah Allen, 31, and Jerry Lee Richards, 34, both of Cushing, were all charged conjointly with felony first-degree murder in that 2018 case.

They are accused, on our about Aug. 31, 2018, of taking Coleman’s life during the commission of a burglary at his home, court records show.

According to Lincoln County court records, sentencing was held for Allen on Friday following an initial court hearing on Tuesday that amended the murder charge to manslaughter, with the court hearing victim impact statements from Coleman's family.

Allen was sentenced to serve 30 years with the Department of Corrections, with 15 years to be served in prison and 15 out on probation, the case file shows, with the court minute showing Allen is to testify truthfully in her co-defendant's case.

Whitlow's case also was heard at the pre-trial docket. Rather than going to trial as scheduled next week, Whitlow also entered a plea to an amended charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 15 years with the Department of Corrections.

Both remain jailed in the Lincoln County jail awaiting transfer.

A jury trial for Richards on the a first-degree murder charge is now scheduled for Oct. 21. Richards also remains jailed without bond.

Watch for updates.