While summer activities might be in full swing, there’s already preparations underway for the 2019-2020 fast pitch softball season.

Recently the OSSAA released the districts for area 2A-5A teams, with plenty of changes coming at multiple levels across the board.

In Class 5A, the Ardmore Lady Tigers have been moved from District 5A-2 into District 5A-1.

They will be joined by Duncan, Carl Albert, Lawton MacArthur and Eisenhower, along with Altus, El Reno and Santa Fe South.

The new District 5A-2 will have Piedmont, Woodward, Guymon, Noble, Del City, Guthrie and Western Heights.

Class 4A has also been issued its fair share of changes, as Lone Grove, Plainview and Madill have all been shifted into the new district 4A-2, from the previous district 4A-3.

There will be one familiar foe in the district for these three local teams with Byng, but there will be plenty of new faces with the addition of Blanchard, Bridge Creek and Chickasha.

Class 3A District 3 will have an entirely new look, as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs make the drop down a classification, and will join the Davis Lady Wolves as district rivals. Other teams in the district will include Riverside, Lexington, Community Christian, Little Axe and Crooked Oak.

3A District 4 has also seen a complete change as the Dickson Lady Comets and Marietta Lady Indians will now be playing there along with Kingston, Comanche, Marlow and Lindsay.

Tishomingo meanwhile has been moved to 3A-5 along with Atoka, Antlers, Hugo, Valliant, Holdenville and Idabel.

Healdton has also shifted districts in Class 2A, going from district 6 to district 3 for the next two years.

The Lady Bulldogs will be joined by Amber-Pocasset, Minco, Dibble, Stratford, Wynnewood, Walters and Frederick.