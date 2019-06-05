Kathy Leona (Watson) Stearman, age 67, of Tecumseh, passed away at her home on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Erick Henson of Tecumseh Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.