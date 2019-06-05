Israel Fernandez Miranda, of Ardmore, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Ardmore at the age of 66.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1952 in Cuba. He married Patricia Lynn Gardner and he worked as a landscaper. He loved the outdoors and gardening.

Israel leaves to cherish his memory, wife Patricia Miranda of the home; daughters Tamara Huey and husband Cleo and Latisha Gardner; son Kevin Miranda; grandchildren Darius Seal, Maria Heredia, Jasmin Heredia, Jennifer Heredia, Jaquawn Washburn, Jacari Gardner and Kerieon Miranda; along with one great-grandchild, host of friends, nieces and nephews.

Family Night will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Chapel in Madill.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Funeral Service, Madill. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.