A Shawnee man charged in a 2017 armed robbery after Shawnee police identified him as the same suspect from an arrest one day earlier has been sentenced to serve 10 years with the Department of Corrections.

Pottawatomie County Court records show Jarod Wade Jenkins, 20, received two 10-year sentences for the felonies of robbery with a weapon and assault while masked, with those sentences set to run concurrently.

Jenkins was arrested in December 2017 and charged in the armed robbery of Easy Wireless on North Kickapoo.

According to police, a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2017, reported that a male, wearing a blue mask and blue shirt, entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded the employee empty the cash register and safe.

After getting the money, the suspect left out the door and fled on foot.

Shawnee detectives arrived on scene and viewed security video at the business. They discovered the suspect looked similar to a suspect that was arrested the previous day, detectives said, so police used book-in photos from the day before to help identify him.

Police said Jenkins used an air soft pistol in that attempted robbery.

Jenkins is currently jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center while awaiting transfer to a DOC facility to serve his sentence, jail records show.