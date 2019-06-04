STATE DINNER

Trump, queen laud

laud shared history

LONDON (TNS) — President Donald Trump did not act like a man about to be honored by the queen — until he came face to face with the 93-year-old British monarch Monday afternoon.

For three hours between his morning arrival at Stanstead Airport and a formal welcoming ceremony just after noon, Trump set a cantankerous tone for his five-day European trip, tweeting out a series of attacks and complaints.

In a city and country where he is already deeply unpopular, the president at times personified a familiar stereotype: the rude American abroad.

Trump was, by contrast, gracious in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, whom he praised as the embodiment of “duty and patriotism.” But even in Buckingham Palace, the toasts at the evening’s State Dinner carried an unmistakable hint of tension into the gilded Banquet Hall.

Days away from the 75th anniversary of D-day, both the president and the queen lauded the shared history of the Allies’ victory. And they praised shared values. But their points of emphasis noticeably differed.

Trump emphasized “freedom, sovereignty, self-determination (and) the rule of law” as common values. The queen spoke about the importance of the postwar alliances that many here and elsewhere in Europe — and in the U.S. — say Trump has seemed intent on weakening.

“After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States worked with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions, to ensure that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated,” she said. “While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace.”

— Los Angeles Times