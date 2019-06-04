Members of the Shawnee High School Choirs performed Monday, May 27 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

There were a total of 120 students from Shawnee singing with other choirs from around the country and the event was part of the MidAmerica Productions' 36th concert season.

The students were directed by conductor John Rutter.

It was the first time the students sang in Carnegie Hall.

According to Shawnee Board of Education member April Stobbe, who attended the concert, the students gave a wonderful performance.

"They spent three days in long rehearsals and worked very hard," Stobbe said during Monday's board meeting.

The students also made TV news after being filmed singing the National Anthem on their flight home, she added.