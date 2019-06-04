The Forward 15 Business Excellence Awards will be given out at the Shawnee Forward Banquet at 7 p.m. today at the Shawnee Expo Center.

June 4 marks the inauguration of a new awards celebration started this year by Shawnee Forward.

The Forward 15 Business Excellence Award winners were chosen from more than two dozen nominees for this year’s awards, which were judged by a third party group of Chamber of Commerce Executives from across our state, Director of Marketing Jeremy Davidson said.

The Forward 15 Business Excellence Awards will be given out at the Shawnee Forward Banquet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Expo Center.

Tickets and tables are now available for this event at https://shawneeforward.com/annual-banquet/#!form/SFBanquet2019.

Forward 15 Award Winners are:

• Corbin Acock, with Acock Climate Control

• Michael Affentranger, with BancFirst

• Nick Atwood, with Ritchie, Rock, McBride & Atwood

• Jennifer Bell, with Citizen Potawatomi Nation

• Cari Berlin, with Gem & Ivy Boutique

• Cami Engles, with Theopolis Social Club

• Jason Gates, with Action Physical Therapy

• Breanne Gordon, with Stuart & Clover

• Dr. April Grace, withShawnee Public Schools

• Lacey Holt, with Legacy Parenting Center

• Angi Mohr, with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital

• Jarrod VanZant, with Canadian Valley Electric

• Randy Waters, with First National Bank & Trust Co.

• Cama Watts, with Gordon Cooper Technology Center

• Tyler Wilburn, with First United Bank