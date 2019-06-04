Shawnee City Commissioners approved rezone requests for three properties at Monday's meeting.

The properties include the northeast corner of North Union Avenue and East 45th Street from A-1 (Rural Agricultural) to C-3 (Highway Commercial) for commercial development; east of North Union Avenue, north of East 45th Street, and west of North Harrison Avenue from A-1 (Rural Agricultural) to C-3 (Highway Commercial) for commercial development; and east of North Union Avenue, north of East 45th Street, and west of A.T.&S.F. Railroad from C-3 (Highway Commercial) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential) for a single-family development.

Watch future editions of The Shawnee News-Star for more stories from Monday's meeting, like the adoption of Shawnee Safe Routes to School Master Plan and an agreement between the Shawnee Municipal Authority (SMA), Pottawatomie County Development Authority (PCDA) and Tecumseh Utility Authority (TUA) regarding a North Deer Creek Watershed/Wes Watkins Reservoir Operation and Maintenance Agreement.