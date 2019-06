Finalizing details for 50th Shawnee High School Reunion June 21-22, 2019 are some of the Committee members including, top row, left to right, Brad Caldwell, Snick Meyers, Bill Thurman, Jack Kinkade, Russell Compton, and Ray Utter. Bottom row, left to right, Connie Click, Lydia Perryman, Doris Norton, Cookie Johnson, and Marci Utter.

They are hosting Reunion at FireLake Golf and Country Club. Any questions can be sent to dojojusc283012@yahoo.com.