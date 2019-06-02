Name of department: Owens & Co. Mutual Aid Fire Service
Fire Chief’s name: Todd Owens
Do you have any assistant chiefs? If so, what are their names: Patrick Kelley
Duties: Training, Assist Fire Chief.
Where is/are the fire stations located: 310 N Main Street. Vera, Ok 74082
When was the department founded: 1991
How many firefighters in the department: 12
How many are paid: 0 How many are volunteers: 12
List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have:
Engine 1: 1987 Ford: structure/vehicle wrecks (20 yrs old)
Engine 2: 1989 American: structure/vehicle wrecks (23 yrs old
Squad 1: 1991 GMC: Medical/Vehicle wrecks/Structure
Brush 1: 1984 Chevy: Grass Fire
Brush 3: 1986 Kaiser: 3 Ton: Grass Fire
Brush 4: 2007 Ford: Grass Fires/Vehicle wrecks/fire
Brush 5: 1992 BMY Stewart: Grass Fire
Brush 6: 1997 Steph: Grass Fire
Tanker 1: 1980 International 2000 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires
Tanker 2: 2010 Freightliner: 1500 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires
What types of firefighting equipment do you have: Vehicles, numerous tools, including 2 sets of jaws of life.
What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need: We are in desperate need of a new medical response/squad truck. Our current vehicle has engine problems.
How many calls did your department respond to in 2018: 146 calls
Medical: 90
Grass Fire: 39
Car Fire: 6
Structure Fire: 11