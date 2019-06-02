Name of department: Osage Hills Rural Firefighters

Fire chief’s name: Jerry Harris

Where is/are the fire stations located: West of Bartlesville in Osage County. We operate from two fire stations centrally located in our two communities, Station No. 1 is in Okesa and Station No. 2 is at Sunset Lake. Both fire stations were built in 1990 with grants received from the E. H. & Melody Lyon Foundation in Bartlesville and the Founders of the Doctors Hospital in Tulsa.

When was the department founded: The fire department was formed as a 100 percent volunteer department and was incorporated in 1986 as an Oklahoma Title 18 department, with a 501c3 non-profit organization tax-exempt status from the I.R.S.

How many firefighters in the department: Currently on our roster we have 17 volunteer firefighters that include three EMTs and one paramedic.

List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have, and describe how they are used?

The Fire Department currently owns and operates two 1,000-gallons-per-minute pumper engines, two 2,000-gallon tanker/tenders, three 300-gallon brush/grass fire trucks, one 600-gallon military 2 ½-ton truck, one 900-gallon 5-ton military truck, one rescue truck that is also used as a Command vehicle, and a Kubota UTV that is used to fight grass fires as well as search and rescue. We also operate a 1,000-gallon 5-ton military truck that is on loan from the Oklahoma Forestry Department.

What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need? Our biggest need is more fire trucks and additional operating funds