Michael Anthony Balentine, 47, of Shawnee, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

He was the son of James and Carolyn Balentine.

He was an avid fisherman and welder who could build anything.

He was preceded in death by his father James Balentine, his brother Kevin Balentine, uncle Robert Collins, and uncle Arlis Balentine.

Survivors include wife Christine of Shawnee, children Krissy (Kyle) Crow, Dylan (Tabitha Turner) Weston, Sheryl (Jordan Spencer) Balentine, Katelynn Buller all of Shawnee, and Layken Drake of Joplin, Missouri, one nephew Kevin Balentine Jr., that he helped raise, mother Carolyn (John) Vaughn, mother of his kids Angee (Kenny) Sorensen, five grandchildren, four brothers, one sister, one sister-in law and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be on June 3 at Praise Assembly in Shawnee at 3 p.m. Pastor Kevin Jennings will officiate. Cremation is being done by Absolute Economical Funeral Home.