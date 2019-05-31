Graveside services for Judith Ann (Lewis) Montgomery are scheduled for Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Rosehill Cemetery with Willie Sanchez officiating. Visitation is Sunday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Judith Ann Lewis Montgomery was born on Dec. 13, 1939, in Ardmore, to James and Lucille Lewis. She passed from this life on May 28, 2018 in Denton, Texas. Judy married the love of her life Keith Raymond Montgomery on June 1, 1963, in Ardmore. Judy attended Oklahoma State University and she was a member of Lake Kiowa Woman’s Club and Lake Kiowa Golf Association.

Judy and Keith lived in Denton, Texas, for 20 years where she worked as an accountant and bookkeeper. In 1993 they moved to Lake Kiowa where she has resided for the past 26 years.

Judy is preceded in death by her father James F. Lewis — Jan. 12, 1993 — and her mother Lucille Ruth Lewis — Sept. 29, 2000.

Survivors include her husband Keith Montgomery, Lake Kiowa, Texas; sons, Kevin Montgomery of Sanger, Texas, and Darren Montgomery and his wife Amy Montgomery of Crossroads, Texas; granddaughters Megan and Kylie Montgomery; and brother James Lewis and his wife Peggy.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 250 Williams St. 4th Fl Atlanta Ga., 30303-1032.

