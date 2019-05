Wilma Cunningham, 95, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Shawnee.

Wilma Cunningham, 95, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Shawnee.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Darrell Witten, Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, officiating. Burial will follow at Tribbey Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.