FLOODING

Property damage

need to be reported

Washington County Emergency Management needs all flood damages to be reported as soon as possible. There are several ways that these damages can be reported:

— Online at www.damage.ok.gov

— Call 211

— For Washington County residents only, you can send an email to okflood2019@gmail.com

Emergency Management Public Information Officer Melissa Lindgren said those reporting flood damage need to include name, address, phone number, if the victim has home insurance or flood insurance, is the home rented or owned, and an explanation of the damage.

This is for flooding and/or flash flooding damages.

— Washington County Emergency Management

BARTLESVILLE

Some roads

remain closed

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the following roads and parks are closed due to flooding:

— Herrick from West Cheyenne Place to Rogers

— Virginia Avenue between Lupa and the Oak Park housing addition

— Lupa from north Johnstone to Theodore

— Will Rogers Road (near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport)

— Johnstone Park

— Most portions of Pathfinder Parkway

All athletic fields

Please use safety precautions in all flooding situations. Do not drive into, stand, swim or play in floodwater. Doing so is dangerous and could result in serious harm or death.

— City of Bartlesville

LAWSUIT

Former OU

student sues

over misreporting

NORMAN (TNS) — Incorrect University of Oklahoma alumni donor numbers have now resulted in a lawsuit.

A former OU student, Elani Gretzer, filed the suit Tuesday on behalf of all undergraduate students since 1999. It alleges “breach of contract” and “unjust enrichment” by the university since the misreported numbers were intended to improve OU’s U.S. News & World Report ranking.

“We have learned that a class action lawsuit was filed against the university [Tuesday] in connection with published education rankings, but at this time the university has not yet been served,” said an OU spokesperson. “We will take the opportunity to fully evaluate the legal action before formulating a response.”

Because the suit seeks compensation for all OU undergraduate students in the last 20 years, the resulting damages from the suit, should it progress, could easily reach into the hundreds of millions, if not billions.

— The Norman Transcript