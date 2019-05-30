James Ervin “Andy” Anderson, 75, Tecumseh resident, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

The family has designated the American Cancer Society as appropriate for memorials in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, June 3, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 3, at Tecumseh First Church of God with his cousin, Wendell Folsom and Reverend Todd Tiffin, Tecumseh First Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

