The Washington County SPCA had to evacuate all 125 animals at the facility early May 21 because of flooding.

The shelter is located on State Highway 123 in a flood plain near the Caney River.

The WCSPCA staff had been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management. The staff received a phone call at 1 a.m., saying the river was rising and State Highway 123 would be closed in two hours because of flooding.

“All the animals are safe, and that’s the most important thing,” Washington County SPCA Manager Tonya Pete said. “I’m not sure exactly what the damage to the building, our supplies and equipment will end up being.”

The shelter had 181 animals in its care, but 56 were already in foster homes, Pete said.

All animals, who were at the shelter, are now located at the WCSPCA Clinic Building at 3423 Washington Blvd. The public can reclaim stray animals at that location. Shelter staff cannot answer the shelter phone because of the flooding. The best way to reach them is through the WCSPCA’s Facebook page, Pete said.

“I want to thank all the volunteers who responded overnight and helped us to get the animals to safety,” Pete said.

Portions of Nowata, Osage and Washington County were flooded May 21, and conditions were only going to get worse as heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week.

Typical low-lying areas in Bartlesville were underwater May 21. The Lee Lake area, including Cooper Dog Park and the soccer fields were flooded. The go-cart track off Adams Boulevard and the fields and Wesleyan Christian School football field and soccer fields along Silver Lake Road also were underwater.

Washington County Emergency Management closed U.S. Highway 60 between Bartlesville and County Road 410 because it was underwater, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported State Highway 20 was closed just west of Skiatook because of water on the roadway.

Washington County Emergency Management also said State Highway 123 was closed between Bartlesville and Dewey because of high water.

Officials also reported the Caney River in Bartlesville had reached flood stage.

Tornado misses, rain continues

HOMINY — Hominy had rain and street flooding the night of May 22, but no new house flooding that Felix Nance, the town’s emergency management director, was aware of first thing May 23. A tornado reportedly passed to the west of Hominy May 22, but did not directly strike the community.

“I think we got by,” Nance said.

Municipal officials had warned the public in a town meeting May 22 to be ready for another night of storms and rain, in addition to the storms May 20 and May 21 that dropped more than eight inches of rain and resulted in numerous high-water rescues. Nance said in the meeting that the bulk of the earlier rain fell in a period of about three and a half hours.

“That’s what caused the problem,” Nance said. “Just so you know, Mother Nature is thinking about flexing her muscles again tonight. So I encourage you to maintain your weather awareness.”

Hominy officials said some 75-100 people were adversely affected by the storms May 20 and May 21. The fire department rescued about 40 people from their homes and another 13 from vehicles.

Coby Surritte, assistant fire chief, said the first rescue call came in about 8:24 p.m. may 20. It was a vehicle rescue that involved a woman, a small child and a dog, he said.

“We were getting call after call after call,” Surritte said. “It didn’t stop for hours … the calls never stopped.”

Surritte said firefighters carried out rescue operations in some homes where there was more than five feet of water. The families of two firefighters were affected by home flooding, but those firefighters remained focused on their duties and participated in rescue operations, he said.

Hominy Police Chief Michael Martin also had to evacuate his home which was completely flooded.

Surritte said rescue operations continued almost until 1 a.m. May 21. Hominy firefighters received assistance from Wynona and Cleveland, and from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and ranchers, he said. Forty homes and six businesses were damaged by the storms.

“No one was injured. It was amazing to see,” Surritte said.

Janeen Stuart, of the local Ministerial Alliance, said that the Church of the Nazarene, which has a basement, was already open in anticipation of rough weather the coming evening. First Christian Church, which sheltered evacuees May 20, would also be available, she said.

Stuart said additional food and cleaning supplies would be important in the coming days, but the faith community would not be taking donations of clothing and shoes.

Nance cautioned residents they will need to discard water-damaged household items that could grow mold. He mentioned carpeting, bedding and furniture such as couches.

“That stuff will grow mold,” he said. Nance said it will be necessary to separate different types of items intended for disposal. “You are going to have multiple piles in your front yard for a while, I am sorry to say.”

Taking up another critical topic, Nance emphatically told residents that Hominy’s drinking water is safe. He acknowledged that flooding initially made it impossible for city employees to get into the water treatment plant, but said workers eventually got in and found that the automated plant was functioning correctly.

“The water is safe to drink,” he said. “I will say that again, the water is safe.”

Hominy officials said they hoped the Red Cross, which is busy providing assistance throughout Oklahoma, will be in Hominy soon. Officials also voiced hope the community will receive help from Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

City Manager Jimmie Ratliff II said trash had not been picked up in Hominy since the first wave of storms hit May 20. Residents were told dumpsters will be made available, but it may be the first part of next week before those are in place.

Ratliff said the municipality would be creating damage assessment form for use in assessing properties. He also assured residents that while the local lake is high, the dam is not in any danger.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.