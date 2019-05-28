Summer is just around the corner and if you are looking for something fun to do, check out the month-long Business Bingo competition hosted by Visit Shawnee and Shawnee Forward.

Shawnee Business Bingo will kick off during the May 30 Block Party in the Downtown Depot District from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. During the kick off event, which will be hosted right in front of Theopolis Social Cub, participants can grab their Bingo cards, listen to live music by Jeremy Fullbright, and mingle with vendors.

During the competition, which will run from June 1- July 1, participants will take their Bingo cards to participating businesses around town to get stamped and, in return, will receive a discount or deal from each location. A few spaces can only be stamped at the wrap up party, BingoFest. BingoFest will be on July 2 at The Garage Burgers and Beers from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Shawnee Forward for such a fun competition,” says Amanda Johnson, Director of Marketing at Visit Shawnee. “This will be a great way for both residents and visitors to explore all the great attractions, restaurants, and shops that Shawnee has to offer.”

All completed Bingo cards will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the BingoFest on July 2. Participants must be present to win. For more information go to visitshawnee.com/business-bingo/ or call Visit Shawnee at 405-275-9780.