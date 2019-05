Jesse F. Partridge, age 82 of Shawnee, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Walker Funeral Service on Friday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

More information will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.