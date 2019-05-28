A Hominy woman reportedly fell from a cliff Sunday evening, while hunting arrowheads, and died.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Glenda Dee Olsen, 51, of Hominy is believed to have misstepped, lost her balance and fallen 40-50 feet.

Deputies were dispatched about 8:08 p.m. Sunday, May 26, to County Road 5511 and County Road 5407, in the rural Hominy area, to help a person who had fallen and needed medical attention. When deputies arrived, they found Ms. Olsen deceased, according to a news release. Olsen was reportedly in the company of family and friends when the incident occurred. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.