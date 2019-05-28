A candidate forum will be held for the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council candidates for District 12 at the American Legion on 400 Veterans Parkway in Ramona at 6 p.m. May 28. All who are interested in hearing from the candidates please feel free to attend this forum.

The date for the annual Ramona Caney Valley School Reunion is June 8 and rapidly approaching. Many reservations have been received and the Alumni Committee encourages everyone to plan to attend. A copy of the invitation form can be obtained online at ramonacaneyvalleyalumni.org or send an email to ramonacaneyvalleyhs@gmail.com. The reunion is held at the Holly Ward Gymnasium on the Ramona campus. Classes and businesses are encouraged to join the parade kicking off the day. Parade participants should gather at the school parking lot at 10 a.m. After the parade, head to the gymnasium for registration and visitation before the meal which will be served at noon. Scholarship presentation to deserving seniors is part of the reunion and the scholarship committee asks that you mail in your scholarship donation with your dues and meal fee. Contact alumni president Ken Sumpter at 580-242-0587 for details.

Caney Valley Elementary OK 21CCLC Summer SLAM is In the process of preparing for Summer SLAM. It is just around the corner. Summer SLAM is:June 3-6

June 10-13

June 17-20

June 24-27

Monday through Thursday, and Thursday will be field trip day.

The SLAM bus will have its normal three pick-up and drop off points Road 2400, Ramona Administration parking lot and Vera grocery. The bus will not pick up or drop off at homes.

Summer SLAM will be 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Students are to come directly to the cafeteria when they arrive. Students will be in the cafeteria until 8:30 a.m., and then we will go on our morning walk. It is imperative that you drop off your students before 8:30 a.m. so that they can have breakfast and start our activities with us. The school is not fully staffed during the summer, and the front doors will not be unlocked, nor will someone be in the office to let students in, so it will be necessary for students to arrive before 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided. Sack lunches with a small bottle of water will be provided for field trip days. Breakfast is 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Our Summer SLAM is part of the NO KID HUNGRY Seamless Summer feeding program provided by the State of Oklahoma. It is FREE to kids and teens age 18 and under with healthy meals based on USDA nutrition guidelines served at sites such as schools and churches that may offer learning and recreational activities. Summer SLAM is a fun, safe place for kids and teens to be active and visit with friends, which helps families save money. No application or proof of income needed.

Summer SLAM forms will be required for attendance so please fill out a new Summer SLAM form. Kacy Medlin will have them set out during the last week of school when parents are normally at school for graduations and award ceremonies. Please call 918-535-2205 for more information.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com.

It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.