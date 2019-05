The Arvest Bank Foundation recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Friends of the Tecumseh Public Library to aid the Friends group in its support of library programs and services. Pictured at the library are, from left, Kim Rawls, Arvest Mortgage Loan Officer; Chris Clark, Community Bank President for the Shawnee Arvest branches; Cheri Trousdale of the Friends of the Tecumseh Public Library; and Beth Lyle, Branch Manager for the Tecumseh Public Library.