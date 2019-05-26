Emergency crews are checking areas south of Sparks in Lincoln County after a tornado-warned storm passed through that area late Saturday night.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reported the tornado warning for Sparks, but other than reports so far of a tree in a rural roadway, there have been no confirmed reports of any damage, though crews are still checking the area.

The storm path then reportedly tracked to the north side of Prague.

Storms dumped more rain in the area as the severe line also passed through Shawnee and Pottawatomie County.

Several tornado warnings were issued Saturday evening in Oklahoma as a line of storm moved across the state and through the Oklahoma City metro and moved west, with reports of a motel damaged by a tornado in El Reno.

Watch for any updates.