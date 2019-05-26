OKLAHOMA CITY — With the increase in rainfall and flooding over the last several weeks, Oklahomans are asked to be prepared and play it safe for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. Many Oklahoma State Parks are experiencing high water levels that have unfortunately resulted in closure of some state parks, campgrounds and boat ramps. When visiting a park near a lake or waterway, guests should stay aware of changing water levels.

Most state parks and facilities are open and ready to host visitors for this inaugural event of the summer season. If you are planning on camping or visiting a state park over the holiday, please check and make sure your favorite state park is not affected.

“We are doing everything possible to keep our facilities and campgrounds open, but it’s been a dynamic situation as both new rain and water level management are a constantly changing issue,” said Oklahoma Tourism Executive Director Jerry Winchester. “Please check our social media pages for the most up-to-date information.”

Information on the parks can be also be found on the agency website, TravelOK.com.

Below is a listing of affected state parks and their locations. Updates are made daily and can be found on the website.

Northeastern Oklahoma

Grand Lake

Bernice Area — The entire park is closed for RV and tent camping. The nature center and trail are not accessible.

Twin Bridges Area — Anglers Paradise (lower campground) is closed. Please call ahead for information on access via State Highway 60.

Cherokee Area — The Riverside and Grand Cherokee campgrounds below the Pensacola Dam are closed. Grand Cherokee Golf Course and the park office are closed, and park personnel have been relocated.

Little Blue Area — Gates closed and locked.

Spavinaw Lake

Spavinaw Area — The entire park below Spavinaw spillway is gated and closed to RV and tent camping.

Lake Hudson

Snowdale Area — The entire park is closed to RV and tent camping.

Greenleaf State Park, Braggs

The park is closed to all campsite and cabin operations for guests. Park personnel are on site. State Highway 10 is flooded, no access to the park.

Keystone Lake

Keystone State Park — Lower part of Lake Country campground is closed. This area includes RV sites L31-L42 and shelters 1 and 2. Green Country tent campground, sites G37-G46 are closed. Boat ramps in Green Country and Lake Country are closed.

Fort Gibson Lake

Sequoyah State Park Campgrounds

— Cherokee, Paradise Cove south and Choctaw tent campgrounds are closed.

— Creek campground is partially closed.

— In Cherokee RV area, the only sites available are 1-4.

— Paradise Cove South end is closed.

— In Seminole campground, sites 12-16 are closed.

— Chickasaw campground is open.

— Choctaw campground is open.

Sequoyah Golf Course

Entire course is closed.

Sequoyah Bay State Park

The park is closed due to flooding of County Road 100. There is no access to the park.

Lake Tenkiller

Tenkilller State Park — The Gooseneck Bend and Hickory Flats areas and boat ramps are closed. The Shady Grove, Bluejay Knob lower road is closed.

The boat ramp at Fisherman's Point is closed, but the area remains accessible.

Cherokee Landing State Park — The main road into the park is closed. The park can be accessed by the back gate at the Oklahoma Station store. The Cherokee and Choctaw campgrounds and boat ramp are closed.

Central Oklahoma

Lake Thunderbird

Lake Thunderbird State Park

— Fifteen tent sites unavailable at the North Sentinel campground.

— The North Sentinel, Sailboat and South Dam boat ramps are closed.

— The fishing dock and boat ramp at Fisherman’s Point are closed.

— RV sites at Hog Creek lower loop are closed.

— Some RV sites at Little Axe are closed.

Western/Southwestern Oklahoma

Foss Lake

Foss State Park — Cottonwood campground sites 11-40 are not available for RV camping.

Fort Cobb Lake

Fort Cobb State Park

— Some RV sites are unavailable at the following campgrounds: White Catfish Cove, Deer Run, Black Jack and Tent Hill.

— Some tent sites unavailable at the following tent campgrounds: Sycamore, Goose Feather, Caddo Hill, Cove Road and Tent Hill.

— Boat ramps are usable, but boat dock walkways are underwater.

Tom Steed Reservoir

Great Plains State Park — Nine tent sites and 1 RV site in the Lower Mountain Shade campground are closed for camping.

Oklahoma State Parks not affected by flooding:

Western Oklahoma

Alabaster Caverns State Park, Freedom

Some RV and tent campsites are available. Guided cave tours are available for the holiday

Black Mesa State Park, Kenton

Located in the farthest point north and west in the Oklahoma panhandle. Climb nearby Black Mesa — Oklahoma’s highest elevation at 4,973 feet above sea level — or hike a petrified-forest trail.

Boiling Springs State Park, Woodward

Splash around in the family-friendly pool and check out the Interpretive Center at the Boiling Spring.

Gloss Mountains State Park, Fairview

Sunrise over the mountains is a remarkable experience. The shimmering gypsum flakes take on the appearance of diamonds. At sunset, it happens all over again. Hike the mesas or enjoy a family picnic.

Great Salt Plains State Park, Jet

Visit the selenite digging area at the nearby Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

Little Sahara State Park, Waynoka

The sand dunes are open for riding and fun times. Always play it safe on the sand.

Roman Nose State Park, Watonga

Some lodge rooms are still available. The 18-hole golf course is open. Hike to the picturesque waterfall of Big Spring or swim in the park pool.

Foss State Park, Foss

The disc golf course is open for play and the Healthy Heart Trail is family-friendly for hiking.

South Central Oklahoma

Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore

Visit historic Tucker Tower Nature Center, saddle up for a trail ride and swim in the aqua waters of the lake.

Lake Texoma State Park, Kingston

This park straddles the Oklahoma-Texas border and offers a huge lake for some of the best striped bass fishing anywhere.

Northern and Northeastern Oklahoma

Natural Falls State Park, West Siloam Springs

Located in the scenic Ozark Highlands region, the park features a 77-foot waterfall that cascades through rock formations.

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska

A densely wooded park nestled in lush, rolling hills, this area was once an Osage Indian settlement.

Southeastern Oklahoma

Arrowhead Area Lake Eufaula State Park, Canadian

Saddle up your pony and hit the equestrian trails, or enjoy the panoramic view of the lake on hole No. 16 at the golf course.

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow

The Mountain Fork River that flows through the park is the ideal spot for trout and cold-water fishing. Family activities include the Forest Heritage Center, hiking, backpacking and nature trails, guided trail rides and a nature center.

Hugo Lake State Park, Hugo

Located in scenic southeastern Oklahoma, this long-established recreation destination offers family fun, abundant fishing opportunities and spectacular sunsets.

Lake Eufaula State Park, Eufaula

The fishing is always hot on Oklahoma’s largest manmade lake.

Lake Wister State Park, Wister

This picturesque park has a fun splash pad for family members of all ages.

McGee Creek State Park, Atoka

Located on one of Oklahoma’s best trophy lakes. McGee Creek Lake is well-stocked with largemouth bass and varieties of catfish, crappie and perch.

Raymond Gary State Park, Fort Towson

Camp beside the lake, lay your fishing pole between two sticks and relax. Let your mind wander as you take in the beauty of this southeastern Oklahoma park.

Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton

Hike to the infamous cave, play a round of disc golf and take a dive in the park pool.

For phone numbers and information on individual park locations, visit TravelOK.com/State_Parks

About the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department works to preserve, maintain and promote the state’s natural assets and cultural richness through tourism. The Department’s Travel Promotions division administers programs designed to build awareness of the state as a destination and educates on the economic importance of the Oklahoma travel and tourism industry. The staff also oversees the agency’s marketing and promotions efforts along with operating Tourism Information Centers located at major entry points around the state. To learn more about the Department, visit TravelOK.com.

Follow the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department on social media

Twitter: Twitter.com/TravelOK

Facebook: Facebook.com/TravelOK

Instagram: Instagram.com/TravelOK

Pinterest: Pinterest.com/TravelOK

About the Oklahoma State Parks

Established in 1937, the Oklahoma State Parks system comprises more than 30 parks and five state park lodges around the state. The ecologically diverse parks offer an outdoor experience for every type of vacation. To learn more about the Oklahoma State Parks, visit TravelOK.com/Parks.

Follow the Oklahoma State Parks on Facebook: Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks