K.K.K TAKES SHAWNEE MAN OUT FOR LESSON

Masked men, said to have announced themselves as members of the Ku Klux Klan seized Clarence Stonebraker of south Beard Street and spirited him away to the country on November 15, 1921. It was said, the action was taken because of family trouble, coupled with allegations made against Stonebraker’s working record.

A party of six men seized Stonebraker when he went to a nearby confectionary, following a phone call. They took him south on the Tecumseh road. It was also said that three other cars loaded to the running-boards with men followed closely.

After being away about an hour and 20 minutes, the cars returned to the vicinity of the Stonebraker home and allowed him to alight. He didn’t appear to have any personal damage, or did he receive any threats. He was counseled to straighten up his life and be loyal to his family. Also, he must become a much more dedicated worker.

FOOTBALL SEASON CLOSES WITH SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN

The 1921 football season started a new era in Shawnee football. New coach Arlo “Skivey” Davis would start a five-year successful campaign that would promote the local program to the level of the elite in the state of Oklahoma. As normal, his first year would be somewhat of a rebuilding year, but it was a competitive year with five wins.

The season began with a hard-fought victory at home against a good Holdenville team by a score of 14-7. Hopes really got a boost when the team traveled to Tulsa for its first road game and came home with a 7-0 victory over a powerful team. The team returned home the next week and suffered its first loss to powerful Norman, 16-10.

Week four was a close contest with McAlester, but the locals came out on top, 6-0. Week five meant a trip to Oklahoma City and a contest with their arch-rivals. The OKC team was simply much too fast and came out on top, 17-0. Enid came to Shawnee in game six and showed to be one of the best teams in the state, crushing the locals, 25-6.

Week seven, and the final home game was special because it led to the dedication of the newly completed home field. The fans were treated to a great victory over El Reno, 27-13. On November 18, the team traveled to Ada. The teams encountered a sea of mud. The word was that the Ada team possessed “mud cleats” and had a big advantage that led to a 12-0 loss for Shawnee. The Turkey Day game was played in Okmulgee to end the season. Shawnee ended on a positive note with a 21-0 drubbing of the Bulldogs.

The team finished the campaign at (5-4) and raised the all-time Shawnee High School football record to (51-51-13).

K.K.K HAS SESSION IN THE WOODS

Winding slowly down the streets of McLoud on the night of December 3, 1921, 250 members of the Klan carried banners telling the town to clean up. The Klansmen entered the town quietly and left without creating the least disturbance. The streets were unoccupied when the first car turned the corner, but the entire population was soon out to witness the parade. It was said that the Klansmen were not from McLoud, and the general impression was that they came from Shawnee.

A call to McLoud from Dale earlier in the evening stated that the Klansmen had entered that city from the east and left to the west. They surmised the group were probably from Shawnee.

Reports came to Shawnee early in the evening that the Klan was seen congregating on the road between Shawnee and Dale. Later reports stated that the Klansmen were “initiating several candidates” in the woods between Shawnee and McLoud.

J.W. Woods, who gave his address as Seminole, passed through Shawnee about 10 P.M., and in conversation with several Shawnee people, told of his seeing the Klansmen in session.

“They were standing around in a circle, there must have been at least 500 of them,” he said. “About 20 men were kneeling in front of some man who was dressed differently from the Klansmen and they seemed to be taking an oath.

“The flag of the United States was flying, and I could see a cross of lights in the background. I didn’t stop long enough to see all that was going on, as I thought maybe they didn’t want me there.”

AYDELOTTE ANSWERS THE CALL OF DEATH

James Monroe Aydelotte, long prominent in Oklahoma political and business affairs, died on the morning of January 28, 1922 in Boston, MA. He was there receiving medical treatment at the Huntington Memorial Hospital for about 10 months. Death was not unexpected by his friends.

Mrs. Aydelotte and their eight-year-old daughter, Betty Jane, were at his bedside when the end came. His body was brought to Oklahoma City.

Aydelotte came to Shawnee in 1898 as president and manager of the Shawnee Cotton Oil Company. He was the third mayor of the city, serving in 1903. He lived in the city until about 10 years later, when he went to Oklahoma City to serve on the State Board of Affairs. During his term on the board, the state capitol was erected, and it was under his personal supervision that the state secured the building at the price paid.

It was about his service as chairman of the State Council of Defense, that Aydelotte came into prominence throughout the state during the Great War. Under the direction of the state organization, county councils were organized and all matters relating to civilian cooperation in the conduct of the war were handled by that body.

Aydelotte was chairman of the Board of Public Affairs throughout the administration of Governor Robert L. Williams. He was the second member of that body to die since going out of office. He was one of the promoters of the Wichita Motor Company and was manager of the Southwestern Cottonseed Crushers Association. He went to the Johns Hopkins sanitarium at Washington about 15 months earlier and never fully recovered.

He was one of the directors of the Shawnee National Bank for 20 years and had large real estate holdings in and around Shawnee.

He was buried at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City. The active pallbearers were members of the Shrine, the Consistory and the Elks Lodge.

Clyde Wooldridge is a local historian.