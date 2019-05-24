Pre-Kindergarten

Certificate of Completion - Jaxon Fullbright, Acamas Goodrich, Aspen Hailey, Cashis Heatley, Shanlyn Howell, Elijah Lambert, Dennver Little, Kingstan Lowe, Rowan McMahan, Leighton Medel, Haven Noteware, Killian Primeaux, Tegan Riley, Kyleigh Skaggs, Janesia Taylor, Aicedes Tiger, Olivia Tiger, Markel Wallace, Syraia Wilson, and Cooper Woolever

Sweettarts : being a sweet friend - Jaxon Fullbright

Jolly Rancher : always happy to learn - Acamas Goodrich

Bubble Yum : having a fun and “bubbly” personality - Aspen Hailey

Snickers : for his sense of humor - Cashis Heatley

Spree : always finishing her work quickly - Shanlyn Howell

Lifesaver : always lending others a hand - Elijah Lambert

Twizzlers : always having a great attitude and flair for learning - Dennver Little

Gummy Bears : being caring and huggable to others - Kingstan Lowe

Smarties : for her intelligence and hard work - Rowan McMahan

Starburst : being a “star” student each day - Leighton Medel

Gobstoppers : having “gobs” of great work - Haven Noteware

Whoppers : being a great storyteller - Killian Primeaux

KitKat : always being ready to give the teacher a break - Tegan Riley

Laffy Taffy : having the most fun each day - Kyleigh Skaggs

M&M’s : being a “marvelous and magnificent” student - Janesia Taylor

Milky Way : having “out of this world” work - Aicedes Tiger

Nerds : for her intelligence and hard work - Olivia Tiger

Crunch : coming through in a crunch - Markel Wallace

Mr. Goodbar : being a good friend - Syraia Wilson

Fun Dip : having a fun-loving attitude for learning - Cooper Woolever

First Grade/Harvey

Vincil Banks, Jr.

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Met AR Goal all year

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Math

Excellence in Reading

Excellence in Grammar

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Excellence in Art

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Braylon Blackburn

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Jadelynn Booth

Citizenship Award

Outstanding Penmanship

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Math

Excellence in Reading

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Principal’s Honor Roll

Brianna Boyles

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Blue’Lee Greenwood

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Addyzen Hyde

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Met AR Goal all year

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Reading

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Principal’s Honor Roll

Maliyah Johnson

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Reading

Excellence in Grammar

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Excellence in Art

Principal’s Honor Roll

Ta’Laysia Kennedy

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Met AR Goal all year

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Reading

Ready Reader Award

Principal’s Honor Roll

Clarissa Lena

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Ready Reader Award

Brenlynn Moore

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Met AR Goal all year

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Saniah Nash

Excellence in Spelling

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ka’Leeah Rezentes

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Misaac Roscoe-Hurst

Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)

Excellence in Math

Excellence in Reading

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

Ready Reader Award

Principal’s Honor Roll

1st grade/Mullennex

Killian Barcellos—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling and Science

Liam Birney—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Super Reader, and AR Independent Reader

Ava Childers—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Top Reader, Top Spelling, Top Math, Top Social Studies, Top Phonics, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Super Reader, AR Rising Reader, AR Independent Reader

Taydin Franklin—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll,

Devi Johnson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, Good Citizen Award

Alaina Lynam—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading

Drayvon Medel—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Top Reader, Top Social Studies, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Social Studies, and Phonics, Excellence in Art

Devyn Patterson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Top Spelling, Top Science, Top Math, and Top Phonics, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Rising Reader, AR Independent Reader, Excellence in Art

Blas Ramos—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Most Improved in Reading

Chulve Roubidoux—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Science and Phonics

Benny Wahpepah—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, and Phonics

Serenity Wano—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll

Adriana Watson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, and Phonics

2nd Grade

Mason Ataddlety

Excellence in Math and Science

Read 87 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Rhyan Butler

Excellence in Math, Spelling, Science and Social Studies

Read 89 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Zayden Foreman

Excellence in Math, Phonics, Science and Spelling

Read 88 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Kyleigh Haggard

Excellence in Science

Read 46 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Dwayne Herlacher

Excellence in Phonics and Spelling

Read 71 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Hayven Huntington

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Spelling, Grammar, Science, and Social Studies

Read 87 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Lakiyah Johnson

Excellence in Social Studies

Read 51 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Bentley Jones

Excellence in Art

Read 136 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Kolten Osterhout

Excellence in Math, Grammar, Science and Social Studies

Read 82 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Principal’s Honor Roll

Savannah Reynolds

Excellence in Phonics, Grammar, Science and Social Studies

Read 88 Books- Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Principal’s Honor Roll

Lakya Riley

Excellence in Phonics and Spelling

Read 115 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Principal’s Honor Roll

Dallas Risinger

Excellence in Math, Phonics, Grammar, Science and Social Studies

Read 76 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Eliana Sheilds

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art

Read 178 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Most Books Read (178) and Most AR Points (86.3) in Class

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Khloe Smith

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science and Social Studies

Read 105 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Saraya Smith

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science and Social Studies

Read 102 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Lexi Spoon

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art

Read 98 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Lacey Stephens

Excellence in Phonics, Math, Science and Social Studies

Read 79 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Principal’s Honor Roll

Amilya Swaggerty

Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art

Read 95 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Hermione Tiger

Excellence in Reading, Math, and Science

Read 89 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Principal’s Honor Roll

Kingston Tramble

Excellence in Math, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling and Science

Read 86 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Izabelle Ulm

Excellence in Spelling, Science and Art

Read 25 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Principal’s Honor Roll

Kasius Venable

Excellence in Math, Phonics, Science and Social Studies

Read 82 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading

Achieved AR Goal All Year

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

3rd Grade/Motley

Superintendent Honor Roll:

Athaya Haymond

MaryJane Jones

Principal’s Honor Roll:

Jackson Booth

Adrianya Ortega

Elias Shields

Channyn Wilkie

Braelyn Wright

25 Book Award:

Jaxson Booth

Brian Drummond

Isabella Fittler

Pbena Haumpy

Athaya Haymond

James Hooks

MaryJane Jones

Dorian Morales

Sebastian Oliver

Khloey Neash

Adrianya Ortega

Joseph Ortiz

Aiden Pratt

Elias Shields

Divyon Stargell

Lariah Vasquez

Channyn Wilkie

Braelyn Wright

Achieved AR Goals For the Entire Year:

Jaxson Booth

MaryJane Jones

Sebastian Oliver

Elias Shields

Channyn Wilkie

Braelyn Wright

Most AR Points in Class:

MaryJane Jones

Most Improved:

Khloey Neash

Excellence in Reading:

MaryJane Jones

Excellence in Math:

Jaxson Booth

Brian Drummond

MaryJane Jones

Excellence In Spelling:

MaryJane Jones

Athaya Haymond

Dorian Morales

Adrianya Ortega

Elias Shields

Excellence In Science:

Athaya Haymond

MaryJane Jones

Aiden Pratt

Elias Shields

Braelyn Wright

Excellence in Language:

MaryJane Jones

Elias Shields

Excellence in Social Studies:

Jaxson Booth

Athaya Haymond

MaryJane Jones

Aiden Pratt

Elias Shields

Braelyn Wright

Third Grade/Stoll

Makiyah Grayson

Achievement in Reading

Multiplication Master

Cadence Haggard

Achievement in Reading

Tajah Haumpy

Achievement in Reading

Zaylee Haumpy

Achievement in Reading

Austin Huddleston

Achievement in Reading

Superintendent Honor Roll

Multiplication

Master Language Arts

Spelling

Math

Science

Social Studies

Reading

Aaliyah Larney

Achievement in Reading

Nathan Long

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Gwen Osterhout

Achievement in Reading

Superintendent Honor Roll

Multiplication Master

Spelling

Science

Social Studies

Reading

Winter Peacore

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Multiplication Master

Lillie Rhodd

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Reading

Multiplication Master

Most Improved Student

Eco Roubidoux

Achievement in Reading

Allandria Sadongei

Achievement in Reading

Reading

Taziah Soap

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Multiplication Master

Language Arts

Reading

Kieyah Tanyan

Achievement in Reading

Superintendent Honor

Reading

Multiplication Master

Language Arts

Nathias Vicks

Achievement in Reading

Superintendents Honor Roll

Multiplication Master

Language Arts

Spelling

Social Studies

Reading

Kayden Watson

Achievement in Reading

Science

Reading

Faith Wilkie

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Reading

Science

Maelyn Wright

Achievement in Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Reading

Most AR Points

Spelling

Science

Social Studies

4th Grade Awards

Caitlin Alderson

Achievement of Reading

Alexis Birney

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Math

Excellence in Science

Excellence in Social Studies

AR Achievement

Superintendent Honor Roll

Jacob Brookshire

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Spelling

Superintendent Honor Roll

Emmaleigh Chittum

Achievement of Reading

Math Growth

Principal Honor Roll

Levi Corona

Achievement of Reading

Isaiah Deatherage

Achievement of Reading

Reading Growth

Kenzie Harden

Achievement of Reading

Lillian Herlacher

Achievement of Reading

Best of Category Winner Science Fair

Fourth Grade Champion Science Fair

Grand Champion Science Fair

Karmalea Howell

Achievement of Reading

Ciera Manley

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Language

Excellence in Spelling

Principal Honor Roll

Excellence in Art

Tryson Nash

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Spelling

Principal Honor Roll

Melinda Ortiz

Achievement of Reading

AR Achievement

Jasmine Petty

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Math

Excellence in Art

Principal Honor Roll

Sean Pratt

Achievement of Reading

Math Growth

Principal Honor Roll

Mi’Ana Redwine

Achievement of Reading

AR Achievement

Superintendent Honor Roll

Ahachumby Roubidoux

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Art

Principal Honor Roll

Jeremiah Skaggs

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Science

Superintendent Honor Roll

Jakobi Soap

Achievement of Reading

Best of Category Science Fair

Brody Spoon

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Language

Excellence in Reading

Reading Growth

Superintendent Honor Roll

Eric Streater

Achievement of Reading

Principal Honor Roll

Mia Tanyan

Achievement of Reading

Shining Star for outstanding effort in the Christmas Program

Excellence in Social Studies

Principal Honor Roll

Kenan Tyner

Achievement of Reading

Aeris Whitehead

Achievement of Reading

Excellence in Language

Excellence in Reading

AR Achievement

Excellence in Art

Superintendent Honor Roll

5th Grade Awards

Emma Becker – Principle Honor Roll

Kendra Chaney – Supt. Honor Roll - Excellence in Art

Darius Cheatham – Supt. Honor Roll , Social Studies Award

Science Award , Scholastic Meet 4th in Math

Lyllie Corley – Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art, Academic Team Member

Xander Dallas- Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art, Academic Team Member

Tyuana Haumpy- Prin. Honor Roll

Rachel Jones- Supt. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art

Sammy Long- Supt. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art

Hannah Phillips – Prin. Honor Roll, Writing Award, Excellence in Art,

Daley Rice – Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art

Aidon Siquerios – Prin. Honor Roll

Andrew Swaggerty – Prin. Honor Roll

Dawn Swaggert – Supt. Honor Roll, Math Award, Reading Award, Academic Team Award

Izzy Swaggerty – Supt. Honor Roll, Reading Award, Science Award, Academic Team Award

Mahayla Trevino – Prin. Honor Roll

Kevin Tyner – Writing Award

6th Grade Award List

Excellence in Reading

Zawzee Banks

Shysie Harjo

Vaschti Harjo

Braylon Mitchell

Terayana Soap

Nevaeh Stacker

Patience Vicks

Kalinn Walters

Eli Whitehead

Most Improved Reading

Maliq Jones

Wesley Lowe

JP Skaggs

Excellence In English

Zawzee Banks

Vaschti Harjo

Kali Johnson

Terayana Soap

Nevaeh Stacker

Jazmyn Ulm

Patience Vicks

Kalinn Walters

Eli Whitehead

Stephen Wickerd

Academic Team Member

Zawzee Banks

Vaschti Harjo

Terayana Soap

Coryne Venable

Eli Whitehead

Scholastic Meet Award

Vaschti Harjo

Christmas Program Shining Star Award

Zawzee Banks

Destiny Cheatham

Prada Heatley

Kali Johnson

Trey Miles

JP Skaggs

Terayana Soap

Nevaeh Stacker

Coryne Venable

Kalinn Walters

Eli Whitehead

Stephen Wickerd

6th Geography

Destiny Cheatham

Vaschti Harjo

Terayana Soap

Kalinn Walters

Eli Whitehead

Stephen Wickerd

7TH Grade/Templeman

Excellence in English: Layla Deatherage, Montez Dent, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra Wind

Excellence in Band: Layla Deatherage, Ezra wind

Excellence in Science: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk

Excellence in Geography: Xavier Going

Excellence in Reading: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Jadyn Wilson

Excellence in Art: Mariah Ortiz

Excellence in Math: Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Marcus Wickerd, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra wind

Principal Honor Roll: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk Marcus Wickerd, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra Wind

Excellence In Reading

Montez Dent

Xavier Going

Corbin Tollison

Day Whitehead

Jadyn Wilson

Ezra Wind

Excellence In English

Layla Deatherage

Montez Dent

Corbin Tollison

Day Whitehead

Jadyn Wilson

Ezra Wind

Academic Team Member

Montez Dent

Marcus Wickerd

Scholastic Meet

Montez Dent

Christmas Program Shining Star

Montez Dent

Layla Deatherage

Day Whitehawk

Jadyn Wilson

8th Grade Award List

Excellence In Reading

Sierra Streater

Gregory Smith

Mariana Siqurious

Excellence In English

Sierra Streater

Gregory Smith

Trent Deere

Mariana Siqurious

Academic Team Member

Gregory Smith

Trent Deere

Sierra Streater

Amaya Martinez

Tahnya Kennedy

Scholastic Meet

Gregory Smith

8th Science

Trent Deere

Tahnya Kennedy

Amaya Martinez

Carmella Ringwald

Gregory Smith

Sierra Streater

8th History

Carmella Ringwald

Mariana Siqueiros

Gregory Smith

Christmas Program Shining Star

Gregory Smith

Carmella Ringwald

Mariana Siquerios

Amaya Martinez

Art Awards

1st Grade

Vincil Banks

Maliyah Johnson

Drayvon Medel

Devyn Patterson

2nd Grade

Lexi Spoon

Amilya Swaggerty

Eliana Shields

Izabelle Ulm

Bentley Jones

3rd Grade

Dorian Morales

Kieyah Tanyan

Nathius Vicks

4th Grade

Ahachumby Roubidoux

Ciera Manley

Aeris Whitehead

Jasmine Petty

5th Grade

Rachel Jones

Kendra Chaney

Hannah Phillips

Lyllie Corley

Jakaila Roscoe-Hurst

Daley Rice

Samantha Long

6th Grade

Treyvin Miles

Coryne Venable

Eliana Banks

Jazmyn Ulm

7th Grade

Mariah Ortiz

8th Grade

Bradley Driskell

Anastasia Oliver