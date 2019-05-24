MIAMI - The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami to salute veterans on Monday, May 27, at 9:30 a.m.

To start the remembrance activities, there will be an entrance march by the Marine Corp League (Northeastern Oklahoma Detachment), an opening prayer by Cpt. Albert Amos, City of Miami Chaplain, and an intro by Fred Billups, G.A.R. Cemetery Manager.

The guest speaker will be Ron Horn of Miami American Legion Post 147 (Sgt. US Air Force, Vietnam 1969 – 1973), followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Post 147, and the National Anthem and “Star Spangled Banner,” sung by Dee McCall, songwriter/artist.

“The Memorial Day Ceremony at G.A.R. is a tradition that has been happening for 100-plus years. The local veteran’s groups participate yearly in what has become a very well attended ceremony. We are appreciative of everyone who attends and honors the memory of our fallen heroes. Lest We Forget,” said Kim Horn, Human Resources, G.A.R. Cemetery Director.

The Boy Scouts of America will perform flag duty, and the placement of the wreaths will be by all the Veterans organizations. Members of Post 147 will conduct fire volleys, and Leroy Schultz, American Legion bugler, will play “Taps.”

Dee McCall will perform “Amazing Grace,” followed by a closing prayer by Amos, and a closing statement by Billups.

The Marine Corp League will conduct the retiring of the colors.

The public is invited to the gazebo immediately following the ceremony for refreshments and fellowship provided by the Brown Winters Funeral Home as the celebration of this special day of remembrance continues.

For more information, contact the City of Miami G.A.R. Cemetery at 918-541-2288 or visit www.miamiokla.net

Other activities and events going on in Ottawa County and around Grand Lake include:

Commerce Days Carnival

Thursday, May 23, through Saturday, May 25, at the Commerce High School, 420 Doug Furnas Blvd, Commerce.

The small town carnival still exists and it's better than ever. This year, celebrate the annual Commerce Days in its new location. Typically one of the hottest weeks out of the year, Commerce Days is perfect for shaved ice and Pig-Dig BBQ.

Bluegrass Jam Session

Memorial Day, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 555 E 3rd St, Grove. Bluegrass musicians of all ages and abilities are invited.

Grand Lake Queen Inaugural Cruise 2019 Season

Thursday, May 23, 6 - 7:30 p.m., at the south end of Sailboat Bridge, 12500 US Highway 59, Grove. $15.99-$24.99 - Enjoy a 1-1/2 sightseeing cruise of Grand Lake O' the Cherokees on the Grand Lake Queen. Arrive at the marina at 5:30 pm. Cruise departs at 6 p.m. To purchase your tickets, go to GrandLakeQueen.com

Har-Ber Village Museum & the Blue Star Program

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove. $5 -$10.

On Memorial Day there will be free museum admission for active duty military and their families as part of the Blue Star Program.

Har-Ber Village offers a nearly two-mile-long nature trail. Three-quarters of a mile is paved and accessible by wheelchair. Accessible parking areas are located at both ends of the trail - near the Café and near the Picnic Pavilion. The rest of the trail is packed gravel with several hills.

The trail is a scenic walk with several loops meandering through woods along the edge of Har-Ber Village property and overlooking Grand Lake. Leashed pets are welcome as long as their owners clean up after them.

Red, White, and Blue!

Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at West 20th Road, Grove.

Celebrate Memorial Day by creating chalk art and a patriotic necklace - included with admission. Adults $10; seniors $7.50; ages 6-13 $5; under 6 and members free. grandlakefunok@gmail.com

The Risky Business Band

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. – Sunday, May 26, 12 a.m. at the Grand Lake RV Resort, 31527 S 4510 Rd, Afton.

Blake Turner

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Grove, 24979 US-59, Grove. Live Entertainment in the 1987 Bar.

https://www.cherokeecasino.com/grove/entertainment

Karaoke Night

Saturday, May 25, 9 p.m. – Sunday, May 26, 1 a.m. at Grand Lake Casino, 24701 S 655 Rd, Grove, in Venue 655, https://grandlakecasino.com/

MidAmerica Memorial UTV Race

Saturday May 25, through Monday, May 27 at Fun in Midamerica, 42162 State Highway 127, Jay.

Memorial Day Run Rockcrawling

May 24 – 27 at Disney. Call (316) 259-1050 for more information.

Bernice Nature Center Summer Kick Off

May 25 – 27, Bernice Nature Center, 54101 OK-85A, Afton.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. activities daily.

Open Mic Night!

Friday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Coffee Shelter, 121 S Wilson, Vinita. A night of poetry and music. Bring your favorite poem, guitar, or any other form of artistic expression for a night of music, reading, food, coffee, and laughter.

Doggy Wash

Saturday, May 25, 1 – 4 p.m., at Animal Health Supply, 727 E Illinois Ave, Vinita, (918) 256-7413. Bring your dogs of all shapes and sizes and they will get clean and receive plenty of attention and love. $5 - $10. This is a fundraiser for a local group trying to earn their way to The Creations Museum and Noah's Ark Exhibit in Petersburg, Kentucky. Donations accepted.

Juan Montez Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, at the Red Arrow Marina in Cleora, nightly at 8 p.m. Kick the summer off with The Trailer Park Kings Friday, John Hayes Saturday, and the Barrett Lewis Quartet Sunday.

Annual Spring Fly-In

Saturday, May 25, through Sunday, May 26, at the Vinita Airport.

This annual event will feature powered parachutes, aircrafts, introductory flights, games and contest. Concessions and restrooms will be available. Saturday – Sunday, sun up to sun down.

Veteran Remembrance Bricks

Sponsored by the South Grand Lake Lions Club at the Langley Veterans Memorial Plaza. Honor your fallen soldier with a brick, paver or bench. They will be placed respectfully in the Langley Veterans Plaza and will be displayed beautifully. Contact Virginia Gibson at 918-645-5641 for more details.

Free Pensacola Dam Tours

By the GRDA Ecosystems & Education Center Monday, May 27, through Monday, September 2, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 420 Highway 28, Langley, 918-782-4726, tours@grda.com www.grda.com