Mary Helen Mills, 86, passed from this life on May 20, 2019 to be safe in the arms of Jesus. She leaves behind a loving family, all whom will miss her dearly.

Mary is survived by her husband Joesph E. Mills; daughter Rebecca A. Godwin and her husband Michael; grandchildren Danielle Spencer and her husband Greg, Brandon Godwin and his wife Ashley; great-grandchildren Ariana, Colby, and Abigail Spencer, and Parker and Ava Godwin; and great-great-grandson Tytan Michael.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver, Colo.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Cross Timbers Hospice at 207 C St. NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.

Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.



