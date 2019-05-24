Senior Chat Hayes has made the 2019 4A Middle East All-State Baseball team.
Hayes has put up some impressive stats this season, throwing 810 pitches in 49.1 innings for the Ridgerunners. Of those 810 pitches, Hayes threw 88 strike outs, only allowing nineteen hits, seven runs, two errors and walked twenty-one batters during his time on the mound.
From the batter's box, Hays stepped up to the plate 77 times, getting twenty-two hits, batting in thirteen runs and scoring eleven runs himself.
"Congratulations to Chat and his family. We are very proud that Chat is able to represent the Ridgerunner Nation. [Hayes] has had a tremendous year and always did everything we asked him to do. He is a great example of what can be down through hard work and determination," said Grove Pitching Coach Drew Osborne.
2019 All-State Roster
Brenton Beck, Pitcher, Atoka
Chat Hayes, Pitcher, Grove
Braden Green, Pitcher, Mannford
Clay Cross, Catcher, Poteau
Rylee Holmes, Catcher, Kingston
Terril Dodson, First Base, Bethel
Justin Richards, Infield, Sallisaw
Coby Grimsley, Infield, Atoka
Jayden Shafer, Infield, Tecumseh
Brock Hendrix, Outfield, Berryhill
Carson Cheek, Outfield, Poteau
Heath Stewart, Outfield, Salina
Conner Womack, Designated Hitter, Miami
Justin Dunlap, Utility, Metro Christian
Dwayne Dale, Coach, Atoka
Larry Coleman, Coach, Berryhill