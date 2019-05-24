Things are about to get more colorful at Central Park. Not only will the park soon be hosting the second installment of the new incarnation of Art in the Park, Ardmore Parks and Recreation is looking to bring “Crochet Crazy” to the park in the near future.

Crochet Crazy will bring crochet enthusiasts to Central Park to make designs to decorate tree trunks. Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said she came up with the idea after a recent vacation to Eureka Springs, Ark.

“We were passing through this park, and I saw these trees and I thought we have to do this,” Stewart said. “When I came back everyone here thought it would be a great fit for Ardmore. Now I just need to find people who can crochet!”

Stewart asks anyone who knows how to crochet to contact her at the Ardmore Parks and Recreation office. She also noted that those who participate do not have to be the absolute best at crocheting. It’s all about having fun.

“If you can crochet, give me a call, and I’ll put you on my list. As soon as my list gets to have about 10 or 12 people, we’re going to meet at the park and have everyone pick out a tree,” Stewart said.

Those participating will have about a month to get their design ready, then meet up at the park to get their designs on the tree. The results will be displayed for two or three weeks, and then the design judged to be the winner will receive a prize.

“It’s so colorful and something new,” Stewart said. “I really hope we can make it happen.”

Stewart is also in charge of getting everything in order for Art in the Park. The event will return this year from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The day will include artists displaying and selling their creations, a crafting area for children, and two food trucks. Stewart asked any artist who is interested in participating to contact her about setting up a booth.

“We’re still looking for artists, and anyone who makes any kind of homemade craft is welcome to join us,” Stewart said. “It’s totally free to set up. Just bring your own table and your own tent, then set up anywhere you would like.”

Stewart said the first installment of Movie in the Park will begin immediately following Art in the Park.

“We’ll be featuring the movie ‘Space Jam,’ and there will be a concession stand available during the movie,” Stewart said. “Everyone just needs to bring their blankets and lawn chairs and come down to the park for a movie under the stars.

To contact Tes Stewart about reserving a space for Art in the Park or about participating in Crochet Crazy email her at tstewart@ardmorecity.org or call (580) 223-4844.