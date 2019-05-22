Elwanda Lea Billins, 63, of McLoud, left this earth for her reward in Heaven on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born July 9, 1955, to Warren Dale and Jean (Allen) Wallis in Prague.

She enjoyed collecting red bird items, feeding wild birds, working in flower and vegetable gardens and, most of all, taking care of her two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of the home; two sons, Robert Billins of Choctaw and Kevin Billins and wife Anna of McLoud; a brother, Gary Wallis of Moore; and two grandchildren, Luke and Liam Billins of McLoud.

Services will be in the Asa Smith Memorial Chapel at Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah, at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, followed by interment in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.

