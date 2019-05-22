MEMORIAL DAY

Honoring veterans for their service

American Legion Post 198 of Pawhuska will be honoring veterans this Memorial Day.

The post needs your help to make sure that all of our veterans are honored. The American Legion will be placing flags on all of the veterans gravesites working with Scouting USA. While they have a large number of gravesites located, they are also sure that they do not have the locations of all of our veterans. If your loved one served in the military, please let the local American Legion Post know the location of their remains.

Ceremonies will be held at both the Pawhuska and St. John cemeteries. To provide the location of a veteran’s grave, please contact either Jim Trumbly, Post 198 vice commander, at 719-629- 8825, or jetrumbly@gmail.com, or Danny Mooney, Post 198 adjutant at 918-287-6783 or dannymm21@gmail.com. Ceremonies will be held at Pawhuska Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. and at the St. John Cemetery on Monday, May 27, at about 1 p.m. Please plan on joining the ceremonies and honoring our fallen heroes.

STORMS

Pawhuska compiling basement, shelter list

Pawhuska city government is compiling a list of all basements and storm shelters in the city, so that the city can provide assistance to anyone who may be trapped inside a place of shelter during emergency conditions.

If you need to put your basement or storm shelter on the list, you can contact the police department, the fire department or city hall.

BIG HEART DAY

Barnsdall celebration set this weekend

If you haven’t made your plans yet, now is the time to decide you’ll be in Barnsdall for its annual Big Heart Day celebration, which will be May 24-26. The fun will begin Friday evening with a Movie Under the Stars, which will be shown at dusk in the Community Center Stage area of town. The golf tournament and alumni basketball games are canceled for this year, but will be returning in 2020.

The weather in Osage County was turbulent and wet as the week began, but planners of Big Heart Day were not discouraged. Claud Rosendale acknowledged the very rainy weather on tap for Monday and Tuesday, but said daily chances of rain after that were about 20 percent per day and he was not discouraged about the weekend festival going forward.

The majority of Big Heart Day events are scheduled for Saturday, May 25. Things will kick off with the Kids Fishing Tournament from 7-8 a.m. at Lake Waxhoma. The Assembly of God will offer a Big Heart Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on a donation basis.

Other early Saturday events are to include the Barnsdall High School Freshman Class 5K and Fun Run, held in the Birch Lake-Twin Coves area. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the running commences at 8:30.

There will be a Classic Vehicle Drive In and Visiting at 9 a.m. on 5th Street, south of Main Street, and the Bigheart Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 9:15, the Turtle Race and Frog Jump, both of which are huge favorites with children and families, will be held at the intersection of 5th and Main.

Then, at 10:30 a.m. the Big Heart Day Parade will provide excitement for all age groups. The parade participants will line up on 3rd Street heading south.

Games for youth will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. at 6th and Main in the Community Center yard. This activity will include sack races and Hula Hoop competition.

Preliminaries of the Christian Music talent competition are scheduled from noon until 1:30 p.m., and the Barnsdall School Alumni Meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Birch Lake Road.

A basketball 3-point and free-throw shooting contest will be at 2 p.m. at the city park court, and an alumni slow-pitch coed softball game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the high school baseball field.

Chase and Missy Gipson will provide music for a street dance from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 4th and Main, and the finals of the Christian Music talent contest will be at 8 p.m. at 4th and Main. There will be drawings at 8:40 p.m. at the same location. Then, from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. there will be more music from Chase and Missy Gipson.

At 9:45 p.m. grand finale fireworks are planned. You can watch the fireworks from Main Street and enjoy patriotic music.

On Sunday, May 26, American Legion Post 227 will hold Memorial Day services at 2 p.m. at the Ethel Reece West Cemetery.

Event contacts include: 5K & Fun Run, Fonda Tilley, 918-695-3901; Parade, Claud Rosendale, 918-847-2202; Turtle Races & Frog Jump, Jimmy Hatfield, 918-847-2106; Vendor Booths, Tammy Harrison, 918-510-7346; Sack Races & Hula Hoop, Karen Overacker, 918-847-2551; Fishing Tournament, Matt Allen, 918-833-0594; Alumni Meeting Activities, Gloria Blackwell, 918-289-6252; Christian Music Talent Contest, Tina Kelley, 918-671-8061; Basketball Games & Activities, Michael Kelley, 918-629-4742; Car Show, Jeremy Rye, 918-841-2379; and Softball Games & Contest, Gary Cunningham, 918-833-2641.