Grove has two athletes who have earned 2019 All-State titles.

Mason Allen and Kenny Wright have made the All-State Tennis team.

Allen has an impressive amount of State Tournament experience under his belt. As a freshman, Allen placed fifth in 1 Doubles. The following year, Allen was State Champion in 2 Doubles. For his junior and senior years, Allen has been runner-up in 1 Doubles.

"[Allen] had a great resume," said Grove Head Tennis Coach Todd Kerr. "[Allen] has been tournament champion in numerous tournaments."

Wright has had a slightly rockier path, sitting out his freshman year with a broken leg. Sophomore year, Wright won State Champion in 2 Doubles. Wright's junior year resulted in a runner-up title. This season Wright placed third at State.

"Both are special young men. Their character is impeccable. They have always been respectful and gracious . I will truly miss these guys," said Kerr.

Allen and Wright were two of Grove's four qualifiers for the title. Silas Rosiere and Braden Wadley also qualified, but only two athletes can represent a school.

"All four seniors have been such a big part of our team for the past four years. They swept many tournaments, and even swept Regionals this year. They helped our team win Regionals the past two years and placed fifth, third, second and third at State the last four years," said Kerr.

The team finished in a tie for third at the State Tournament this year after an impressive regular season.

All State East Tennis

Mason Allen, Grove

Jack Atherton, Holland Hall

Aaron Brewer, Riverfield

Dominic Roman, Bishop Kelley

Carson Thoma, Broken Arrow

Zachery Vaughn, Bishop Kelley

Eric Bryan Wall, Owasso

Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks

Colten Wion, Henryetta

Kenny Wright, Grove