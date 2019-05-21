The city of Dewey announced on May 15 that they would like the residents that live within the Meadow Creek and Kaiser Additions to be aware that the storm siren, located in their neighborhood, is being repaired and is not operational, at this time. Repairs are estimated to take 10 to 14 days. During any chance of severe weather or threat of a possible tornado, residents are advised to take extra precaution and rely on other means of weather notification, such as radio, television, and the use of smartphones with weather alerts. Please share this information with your family, friends and neighbors. The city will update as soon as the repairs have been completed.

Dewey FFA is looking for sponsors for their annual Dewey Big Bang 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The run will be held on July 4. This annual Fun Run is held each year on the 4th of July. What a great way to start the holiday! Sponsors are needed to help raise the funds necessary for the Tatur Racing to come help host the race. FDewey FFA is looking for sponsorships, not only in the form of monetary donations to help pay for the cost of the race, but they would like to find sponsors to donate door prizes to participants. The Big Bang Fun Run will combine a healthy community activity with the act of helping support the Dewey FFA program. Proceeds for this annual event will go to Dewey FFA to help with improvements, equipment, supplies for the Ag Farm, classroom, shop and greenhouse.

The Big Bang 5K/10K & 1 Mile Fun Run will go through the town of Dewey. This is event is great for participants of all skill levels. The event is organized, planned and executed by Tatur Racing. Prizes will be awarded for top age groups, three deep and overall male/female. All runners who finish the 10K will receive a finisher medal. The 5K/10K start at 7:30 a.m., Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. Sign up online at Big Bang 5k/10k or call 918-914-0657 for more information. The deadline for sponsor/donation is June 8th, 2019.

The Dewey Library is gearing up for their 2019 Summer Program “A Universe of Stories.” This program is open to children ages 4-12. Ages 4-6 will meet on Tuesdays, May 28, through June 25, from 1o-11 a.m.

Ages 7-9 will meet on Tuesdays, May 28, through June 25, from 10-2:30 p.m.

Ages 10-12 will meet on Thursdays, May 30, through June 27, from 1-2:30 p.m.

You can sign your children up at the Dewey Library, located at 821 N. Shawnee, in Dewey, any time starting now. This is always great fun for the kids participating, and helps them throughout the summer to keep up with their reading.

The Dewey students have had a lot of fun this week, as they finish up the school year and participate in end of the year activities such as All School Track Meets, Awards Assemblies, and the Annual Senior Walk through the Dewey Elementary School. This is a great sight to see, if you didn’t get to watch this year. All graduating seniors return to the school where their education began, as all of the elementary students line the halls of the building. They wait in anticipation as the seniors march through the halls, one last time, to the elementary students in the celebration line. And the official send off for the participants of the Special Olympics, as they travel to Stillwater for competition. The Dewey School Band along with the cheerleaders were all present with music and cheers as the cars and participants rode by. Residents and parents were there for the great send off. All these activities signal the end of the year. Now off to summer.