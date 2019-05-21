NORMAN (TNS) — Former judge and juvenile advocate David Rambo, 82, of Norman, died on May 13 after an almost two-decade battle with cancer.

Rambo graduated from Norman High School in 1954 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1958. After serving in the U.S. Army for three years, he graduated with a law degree from OU in 1962 and was appointed to the U.S. Western District Court of Oklahoma. He began a long career as a judge in Oklahoma, which coincided with his advocacy for children across the state.

His wife Laura Boyd, a therapist, former state legislator and Democratic nominee for governor, said her husband’s advocacy was “his calling.”

“He saw the common ground in everyone, approaching all on a level playing field,” she said. “He was determined that our laws reflect our Constitution and Bill of Rights. He was a judge who saw the worst injustices happening to children and young adults. He knew the solution was to change the laws to create legal systems to help the most vulnerable Oklahomans.”

Rambo founded Norman’s first emergency juvenile shelter. He was instrumental in the development of Crossroads Youth and Family Services, Moore Youth and Family Services and Juvenile Services Inc., now known as the Center For Children and Families Inc. (CCFI).

“David Rambo was a giant of a man and a leader in his vision for ensuring the rights and safety of children,” Crossroads Youth and Family Services Executive Director Lisa Winters said. “He emerged at a time when there were few or no community services for youth, and he reached into his own pocket to make it happen. His impact has been felt and will be felt for generations in our community and state.”

Joe Dorman is the CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. He’s known Rambo and Boyd for years, going back to Boyd’s service with the state legislature.

“David certainly recognized one of our greatest needs was to reach out and provide a positive influence for those individuals who needed that influence the most,” Dorman said. “He was instrumental in establishing youth programs to fill that void. I wish we had someone like that in every community in the state.”

Rambo served as a municipal judge, county judge and associate district judge, and was responsible for all juvenile cases in Cleveland County in the 1960s. He found conditions brutal for children and adolescents housed with adults in county jails. He created a model later codified by state statute that led the creation of 41 youth and family services groups across the state.

“He formed partnerships and coalitions to improve the lives of children and strengthen families,” Boyd said. “He was known for his sincerity and frankness, and he had a committed and active compassion for all of us. The rights and feelings of others took priority of his own, both at home and at work.”

In 2008, Crossroads Youth and Family Services gave Rambo the “Legends of Crossroads” Award. Then-Gov. Brad Henry declared Aug. 4, 2008 as “David Rambo Day” across the state, and in 2009 the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy gave him a lifetime achievement award for making a difference in the lives of children and youth.

After working as a judge, he returned to private practice. Even after retiring, Rambo was concerned with the vulnerable in the Norman community, volunteering as a driver with Meals on Wheels. Boyd said her husband’s humility and strength stand out the most to her.

“He had a big heart,” she said. “He was a true gentleman and the love of my life.”

A public celebration of life party is in the planning stages. To keep up to date on the event, visit irelandfuneralhome.com and select the “obituaries” tab.