Bartlesville school officials will ask voters to approve a bond issue package this August focused on keeping the district up-to-date in teaching technologies, curriculum needs, maintenance requirements and facilities improvements.

The Bartlesville Board of Education, at its monthly meeting Monday, unanimously voted to place the bond proposals on a Aug. 13 ballot. Totally nearly $18 million, the bond package wouldn’t increase the millage rate — meaning no tax rate increase for those living in the school district.

The ballot will have a main bond issue proposal for $16,065,000 plus a $1,850,000 proposal for transportation, totaling $17,915,000.

The 2019 bond issue will be funded through the sale of general obligation bonds beginning in 2021-22, and around $10 million will provide general fund relief, which will free up money to preserve teaching positions.

State legislature passed teacher and support staff raises last year and this year will raise teacher salaries again and boost operational funding to help schools with a severe teacher shortage.

Still, despite the latest announced increases, Oklahoma schools remain last in the region in per-pupil state funding, Bartlesville Public Superintendent Chuck McCauley said.

Shifting operational costs to bonds frees up money to save teaching positions, maintain class sizes and preserve elective programs, he said.

Technology upgrades include replacing decade-old electronic whiteboards in all elementary schools with bright touchscreen panels and extending the district-wide Chromebooks initiative for two more years.

The proposal also includes:

• Building a classroom/shop for the new vocational agriculture program, which has already enrolled 100 students for the fall semester.

• Furthering safety enhancements that have proven to work, such as more cameras, updated entry kiosks, improved doors and locks and safer pedestrian crossings.

• Replacing climate control systems and elevators that are over 50 years old and replacing the 65-year-old pressbox so it can serve community needs with one-third paid by private donation.

• Replacing all buses that are over a decade old to further increase the bus fleet’s efficiency and reliability.

In other news, the board also recognized the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation for furthering the STEM expansion to elementary schools.

McCauley said that despite having two more years in the implementation plan for the Project Lead the Way Launch Elementary STEM curriculum, with the goal of full implementation by 2021, the foundation’s board decided to raise funds this year to cover the costs of both of the remaining years.

The district intentionally structured the implementation so that program costs in the final two years are lower than previous years.

“The foundation took advantage of the smaller budget, and their momentum from previous years, and raised $100,000 again this year to support the final two phases of the implementation process,” he said.

The board also took action on approving an agreement with Cenergistic to implement an energy conservation program, with the goal to save money on utility costs and reduce energy consumption. Cenergistic empowers K-12 schools, universities, and municipalities to become more energy efficient and recover 25 percent or more energy costs through conservation.