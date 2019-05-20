Blue Zones Project® - Pottawatomie County celebrated that Community Renewal has achieved designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ Worksite this week.

Community Renewal’s designation is largely due to the employers decision to make sustainable changes that help to make the healthy choice the easy choice for their worksite.

Community Renewal chose changes from the Blue Zones Project menu of research-based action items to impact their worksite well-being. Some changes they chose to implement include:

Installing sit stand capable desks. While only 25% of the desks had to have this capability for credit nearly 60% of their desks are now sit stand capable!

Designating a space in the office where employees can downshift.

Creating an employee herb garden near their downshifting space.

Providing bicycle storage to encourage employees to ride to work.

Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County also committed to making healthy food options easily accessible. Some of the changes to impact their food environment include encouraging employees to bring healthy foods for special occasions, making cold drinking water available throughout the day at no cost, and promoting the purchase of healthy foods and beverages to serve at all Community Renewal events. During this process Community Renewal committed to ensuring at least 50% of all food and beverages served at Community Renewal events will meet the Blue Zones Approved guidelines.

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy and social networks.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Pottawatomie County at 405-765-8071, or visit www.bluezonesproject.com.

About Avedis Foundation

Avedis Foundation is a private foundation with 501 (c) 3, nonprofit status, established in Oklahoma in 2012. Avedis seeks to measurably improve the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and its surrounding communities. Avedis Foundation supports projects that directly benefit people from the communities we serve, particularly those projects that support overall well-being for any age group. For more information, visit avedisfoundation.org.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes three beach cities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a division of Sharecare. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. With award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.