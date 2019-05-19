RINGLING — Tony C. Tomberlin, 72, of Ringling, departed this life on May 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ Gospel Tabernacle in Ringling with Bro. Billy Holder, Bro. Lafon Glenn, and Bro. Jimmy Morris officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Tony was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Crescent, Okla., to the late Mr. Clifton Arthur Tomberlin and Mrs. Glee (Ford) Tomberlin.

He grew up in many places in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas while his father followed work in the oilfield. Mr. Tomberlin graduated from Healdton High School with the Class of 1965. He and Cathy Morris married on Dec. 1, 1967 in Ringling in the original Church of Jesus Christ Gospel Tabernacle. Together they made their home in Ringling for the past 30 years moving back home from Colorado to be near family. Mr. Tomberlin worked in the oilfield and was previously vice president of operations for Armstrong Tools until he and Cathy took over and ran the family business Morris Feed and Seed for over 25 years. Tony was a loving husband, father and most proudly Pa Pa. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events and other activities. He could always been found tinkering on something or out mowing the lawn. He was an avid OU football and softball fan. He always had a big heart for youth and enjoyed visiting with them.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in law, Billy and Alpha Morris; and a sister, Kay Alfred.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife Cathy Tomberlin of the home; daughter, Amy Tolliver and husband Bobby of Ringling; son, Tony Dale Tomberlin and wife Mandy of Waurika; grandchildren, Bailey, Dawson, Codi, Grayson, Rayme, Lynnlee, Kyson, and Annzlee; brother, Tommy Tomberlin and wife Debbie of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters, Claudia Brown of Pauls Valley, Terry Dickson and husband Kurt of Prue, Linda Sells of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Connie Reynolds of Waurika; Many neices, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his eight grandchildren, the men of the Gospel Tabernacle, Steve Wilson and Todd Wilson,

Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.