NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM”: In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, skilled assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn. Starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. (2:10) (Rated R: for pervasive strong violence, and some language.)

“POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: The world of Pokemon comes to life! The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing; prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wisecracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City – a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokemon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world – they encounter a diverse cast of Pokemon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Justice Smith and featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds. (1:44) (Rated PG: for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements.)

“POMS”: Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping to be left alone, she meets Sheryl, a fun-loving neighbor who insists that they become best pals. After coming out of her shell, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it's never too late to follow your dreams, even when the odds are stacked against you. Starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver. (1:31) (Rated PG-13: for some language/sexual references.)

“THE HUSTLE”: Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive Brit with a sprawling home in Beaumont-sur-Mer and a penchant for defrauding gullible wealthy men from all corners of the world. Into her well-ordered, meticulously moneyed world bursts Penny Rust, an Aussie who is as free-form and fun-loving as Josephine is calculated and cunning. Where Penny amasses wads of cash by ripping off her marks in neighborhood bars, Josephine fills her safe with massive diamonds after ensnaring her prey in glitzy casinos. Despite their different methods, both are masters of the art of the fleece so they con the men that have wronged women. The pair of scammers pull out all the stops to swindle a naïve tech billionaire. Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. (1:34) (Rated PG-13: on appeal for crude sexual content and language.)

“UGLYDOLLS”: In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection -- a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different -- ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. (1:27) (Rated PG: for thematic elements and brief action.)

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (2D) SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Brie Larson. (3:01) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)

“BREAKTHROUGH”: When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. Based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds, “Breakthrough” is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. Starring Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace. (1:56) (Rated PG: for thematic content including peril.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“A DOG’S JOURNEY”: Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined. Starring Dennis Quaid and featuring the voice of Josh Gad. (1:48) (Rated PG: for thematic content, some peril and rude humor.)

“THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR”: College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet -- and fall for each other -- over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family's deportation just as fiercely as she's fighting her growing feelings for Daniel. Starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton. (1:40) (Rated PG-13: for some suggestive content and language.)

“POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: The world of Pokemon comes to life! The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wisecracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City – a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokemon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world – they encounter a diverse cast of Pokemon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Justice Smith and featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds. (1:44) (Rated PG: for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements.)

“THE INTRUDER”: Scott and Annie Russell couldn't be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie -- still strangely attached to the house -- begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. Starring Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good. (1:42) (Rated PG-13: for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements.)

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (2D) SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. (3:01) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“FIVE FEET APART”: Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control -- all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Starring David Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. (1:56) (Rated PG-13: for thematic elements, language and suggestive material.)

“PET SEMATARY”: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children, Gage and Ellie, move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better. Starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow. (1:41) (Rated R: for horror violence, bloody images, and some language.)

“LITTLE”: Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever -- if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem. Starring Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. (1:49) (Rated PG-13: for some suggestive content.)

“WONDER PARK”: June, an optimistic, imaginative girl, discovers an incredible amusement park called Wonderland hidden in the woods. The park is full of fantastical rides and talking, funny animals - only the park is in disarray. June soon discovers the park came from her imagination and she's the only one who can fix it, so she bands together with the animals to save this magical place and bring back the wonder in Wonderland. Featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis. (1:25) (Rated PG: for some mild thematic elements and action.)