Members of the Shawnee Police Department celebrated and were honored this week in several ways for National Police Week.

For the past week organizations and members in the community have provided food and small tokens of their gratitude to local law enforcement.

According to Shawnee PD Public Information Officer, Vivian Lozano C3 Church cooked and served officers hotdogs and burgers Wednesday while the American Red Cross brought them a cake Thursday afternoon.

Lozano said since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation, police officers all over the country have celebrated Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 and Police Week which is the week that follows.

"Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge in Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," Lozano said.

The PIO explained the Memorial Service began in 1982 as a meeting of around 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement.

"Decades later, the event, more commonly known as National Police Week, has grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our Nation's Capital each year," Lozano said.