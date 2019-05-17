House and Senate leaders gathered with the governor this week to announce a state budget agreement that provides a 5 percent increase in investment in core state services such as education, infrastructure, public safety, health care, jobs and the economy and other areas.

This budget raises no new taxes, and it sets aside $200 million in savings to help us avoid cuts to core services in future economic downturns. By the end of the year, the state should have $1 billion in its savings account.

This budget also prioritizes education from preK through college and CareerTech and gives teachers a $1,220 pay raise. It fully funds the Reading Sufficiency Act for the first time to help children in early grades learn to read on grade level. The budget also fully funds concurrent enrollment (enrolled in a class that provides high school and college credit) for our high school juniors and seniors so they graduate with college credits. And the budget appropriates an additional $74.3 million to our public school classrooms that schools can use as they see fit.

CareerTech center employees and teachers will get a pay boost, as will college teachers, and university research programs will be bolstered by an additional $28 million.

Northeast Oklahoma will receive $500,000 to fund public-private partnerships to maintain clean water.

More than $55 million will be spent to boost state employee pay and to help us continue to modernize government to create more efficiencies and transparency.

We are fully funding the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year infrastructure plan and giving $30 million to our County Improvements for Roads and Bridges fund to keep its five-year plan on track.

On the public safety front, we appropriated enough money to sponsor two new Oklahoma Highway patrol academies to help keep our populace safe. We are giving correctional officers a 14 percent pay increase to bring their pay to the regional average. We also provide more funding for mental health services and drug recovery programs to help divert people away from prison.

This budget allots money for jobs and economic development through specific programs under the Department of Commerce, including providing more funding for the governor to use in a quick closing action fund to attract businesses.

The budget also includes increased funding for provider rates at rural nursing homes and for more physician training for those that will serve in rural hospitals.

But we still have work ahead. For example, House efforts to provide a cost of living increase to retired teachers, state workers, and others on state pensions were diverted by the Senate. We will pick those up again next year, and I fully expect those to pass.

As a reminder of how far we have come, in the past two years, the state of Oklahoma has increased the funding to common education (preK-12) by over 25 percent. We cannot become one of the top ten states in education results without appropriate funding for our public schools.

— Derrel Fincher, Representative for Oklahoma House District 11, can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7358 or via email at derrel.fincher@okhouse.gov.