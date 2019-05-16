Loretta “Rita” Marie Muzny, 82, of Shawnee, passed away May 13, 2019.

She was born April 19, 1937, in Macomb to Troy C. and Elsie Coley.

Rita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, gardening, canning and many other things. Rita was always helping others around Shawnee.

Rita worked as a cashier at Humpty Dumpty and Safeway in Shawnee at the age of 16. She then went to cosmetology school to become a hair dresser from 1963 to retirement in 2000.

Rita married Larry Muzny on Sept. 23, 1966.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Muzny; two daughters: Kathy Woodard and husband Rudy of Louisiana and Cheryl Wines and husband Steve of Shawnee; step-children: Mike Muzny and wife Pam of Edmond and Gaylinn King of Shawnee; grandchildren: Megan Phillips and husband Clarence of Shawnee, Matt Hackler and wife Ashley of Checotah, Derek Christy and wife Johnna of Texas, Josh Christy and wife Lauren of Louisiana, Brian Wines and wife Tracey of Mississippi, and Keith Wines and wife Julie of Kansas; and great grandchildren: Mauri and Kobe Phillips, Izabel and Ayden Christy, Cole and Rayna Christy, Dane and Remington Christy, Kaden and Cassidy Wines, and Maddy and Kaylen Wines.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Resthaven Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.