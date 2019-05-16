Jeff Gullett will be the featured artist at the Arts @317 during Block pARTy this Friday evening, May 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to come watch him create a bird.

Jeff is a self taught glass artist working with several styles of glass for 24 years. Having worked in several mediums of art his entire life, he finds that glass is the most satisfying. “People don’t understand the therapeutic value of breaking glass till they do it.” Jeff has developed his skill with many varieties of glass work including Tiffany style(copper foiling), leaded glass and fused glass. The Birds incorporates all the varieties of glass work. The copper foiling and lead work is used on the various Bird bodies and the eyes are fused glass. Different styles of wire work is used to finish off each Bird piece. Each Bird has their own unique personality and would enjoy becoming an addition to your home.