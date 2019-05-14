Pauline Nail, 82, of Asher, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born May 17, 1936, to Lewis and Minnie (Wallace) Bentley in Wanette.

Pauline was raised in Wanette and graduated from Wanette High School.

She married Eugene L. Nail on Nov. 13, 1952, in Asher, and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2009.

Pauline worked for many years at Asher Public Schools and retired in 1998 after 28 years of service.

She was a longtime member of Wanette Pentecostal Holiness Church and then Oil Center Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she faithfully attended as long as her health allowed.

Pauline enjoyed going camping at area lakes and parks. She loved cooking and spending time with her family; her grandchildren were the focal point of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Nail; her parents, Lewis and Minnie Bentley; three sisters, Frankie Jo VanSchuyver, Laverne Smith and Jean Francis Stevens; and brother, Roland Bentley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Lynette and Jesse Payne of Tecumseh; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Ronny and Peggy Nail of Asher, and Tim and Deana Nail of Asher; eight grandchildren, Andrew Payne, Taylor Payne, Shane Nail, Nicki Mills, Derrick Nail, Dannell Ross, Trey Pritner, Kelly Pritner and Lance Pritner; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at Tecumseh Pentecostal Church of God with Reverend Andrew Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.